Marine Exploration Company to Participate in Loch Ness Search Event

Organizers of a forthcoming search for the Loch Ness Monster have announced a new partnership with a marine exploration company that will deploy an advanced underwater vehicle to map the floor of the famed Scottish site. To be held over the last weekend in May, the increasingly popular annual event known as The Quest launched in 2023 and is produced by the Loch Ness Centre tourist attraction and the Loch Ness Exploration (LNE) research group. This year, that collaboration has reportedly expanded to include a new partner who is familiar with aquatic mysteries.

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