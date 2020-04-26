WLAC · Rush, Hannity, and Fox News.

Listen
On Air
The Tennessee Star Report
Coast to Coast AM
This Morning with Gordon Deal
Glenn Beck
Rush Limbaugh
Sean Hannity
Dave Ramsey
Michael Berry
Local Updates
FOX 17 News
Weather
Traffic
Events Around Nashville
iHeartRadio Nashville Events
Connect
Contact
Events
CEOs You Should Know
Get Our Newsletter
Listen on iHeartRadio
Facebook
Twitter
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise on WLAC, Get Results
On Air
8:00 AM
Glenn Beck
Up Next
11:00 AM
Rush Limbaugh
Full Schedule
Brad Pitt Fulfills Dr. Anthony Fauci's Wish And Plays Him On 'SNL'
Apr 26, 2020
NFL Raises More Than $100 Million For Coronavirus Relief During The Draft
Apr 26, 2020
South Korea Says Kim Jong Un 'Alive And Well' Amid Rumors Of His Death
Apr 26, 2020
Man Paints Venmo Account On His Roof After Tornado Destroys His Home
Apr 26, 2020
Military Jets To Fly Over Hospitals To Honor Workers Battling Conorovirus
Apr 26, 2020
Get The Latest News On The Coronavirus Pandemic
31 Eerie Photos Of Places Around The World Amid The Coronavirus Crisis
Current Weather
Nashville, TN
54°
Latest Traffic Report
Podcasts
Off Ice With Ida & Julie
FOX17 Rock & Review Radio 98.3/1510 WLAC
Tennessee Star Report
View More Podcasts
Sports
Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Announce Divorce After 10 Years Together
Apr 27, 2020
NFL Raises More Than $100 Million For Coronavirus Relief During The Draft
Apr 26, 2020
Kobe Bryant Documented Final NBA Season With All-Access Film Crew
Apr 25, 2020
Cincinnati Bengals Take Joe Burrow With First Pick In NFL Draft
Apr 24, 2020
Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union & More Recreate Iconic 'Whassup' Commercial
Apr 23, 2020
The Ten People Ron Burgundy Would Meet In Heaven
Apr 23, 2020
Load More
Politics
South Korea Says Kim Jong Un 'Alive And Well' Amid Rumors Of His Death
Apr 26, 2020
Small Business Sues JPMorgan Chase, Ruth's Chris Over Coronavirus Loans
Apr 24, 2020
Health Experts Warn Against Injecting Disinfectant To Treat COVID-19
Apr 24, 2020
Congress Passes $484 Billion Coronavirus Relief Bill
Apr 24, 2020
Stimulus Proposal Would Provide $2,000 Plus $1,000 Per Month For One Year
Apr 23, 2020
Elizabeth Warren’s Oldest Brother Dies Of Coronavirus
Apr 23, 2020
Load More
Weird News
The Host Can See Private Messages On Zoom And It's Left A Student Mortified
Apr 27, 2020
This Week's Weird News 4/24/20
Apr 24, 2020
Olympic Swimmer Shows Off Incredible Core Strength In Quarantine Workout
Apr 23, 2020
Rude Woman Uses Long Stick To Ensure Others Stay Six Feet Away From Her
Apr 22, 2020
Scary Video Shows High Altitude Swing Ride Malfunctioning
Apr 21, 2020
Man 'Feels Sick' After People Spot Scary Figure Behind Him In TikTok Video
Apr 21, 2020
Load More
Events
View More
Concerts
POSTPONED: The Rolling Stones
Thu May 21 2020
Entertainment
Taste of Music City
Sat Jun 13 2020
Entertainment
Music City Brewer's Festival
Sat Jul 25 2020
Entertainment
Wine on the River
Sat Sep 12 2020
WLAC ·
Rush, Hannity, and Fox News.
Listen Now on iHeartRadio